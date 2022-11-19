Here's Why MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

MercadoLibre's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. Commendations have to be given in seeing that MercadoLibre grew its EPS from US$1.57 to US$5.39, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for MercadoLibre remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 54% to US$9.7b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are MercadoLibre Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

In the last year insider at MercadoLibre were both selling and buying shares; but happily, as a group they spent US$174k more on stock, than they netted from selling it. On balance, that's a good sign. We also note that it was the Executive VP of Corporate Affairs & President of Argentina, Juan De La Serna, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$201k for shares at about US$939 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for MercadoLibre bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$134m. This comes in at 0.3% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Should You Add MercadoLibre To Your Watchlist?

MercadoLibre's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe MercadoLibre deserves timely attention. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for MercadoLibre you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

