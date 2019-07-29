Here's Why Minda Industries (NSE:MINDAIND) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Minda Industries Limited (NSE:MINDAIND) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?
Why Does Debt Bring Risk?
Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.
What Is Minda Industries's Debt?
The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Minda Industries had debt of ₹10.8b, up from ₹6.14b in one year. However, it does have ₹1.09b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹9.73b.
How Strong Is Minda Industries's Balance Sheet?
The latest balance sheet data shows that Minda Industries had liabilities of ₹14.8b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹7.82b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹1.09b and ₹9.17b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling ₹12.3b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.
Given Minda Industries has a market capitalization of ₹77.8b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.
We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.
With net debt sitting at just 1.4 times EBITDA, Minda Industries is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 9.5 times the interest expense over the last year. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Minda Industries has boosted its EBIT by 32%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Minda Industries's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.
Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Minda Industries burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.
Our View
Minda Industries's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered were considerably better There's no doubt that its ability to grow its EBIT is pretty flash. Considering this range of data points, we think Minda Industries is in a good position to manage its debt levels. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. We'd be motivated to research the stock further if we found out that Minda Industries insiders have bought shares recently. If you would too, then you're in luck, since today we're sharing our list of reported insider transactions for free.
