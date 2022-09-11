Here's Why MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

See our latest analysis for MMA Offshore

MMA Offshore's Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is awe-striking that MMA Offshore's EPS went from AU$0.0088 to AU$0.091 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that MMA Offshore is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.0 percentage points to 0.4%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since MMA Offshore is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$254m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Story continues

Are MMA Offshore Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling MMA Offshore shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Sue Murphy, the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, paid AU$38k for shares at around AU$0.38 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

Does MMA Offshore Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

MMA Offshore's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If this these factors intrigue you, then an addition of MMA Offshore to your watchlist won't go amiss. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for MMA Offshore (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

The good news is that MMA Offshore is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here