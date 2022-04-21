Here's why Moody's Investors Service gave Illinois a credit rating upgrade

Illinois received a credit rating upgrade Thursday from Moody's Investors Service, a bond credit rating agency. After a series of downgrades which began more than 10 years ago, it is the second credit rating upgrade from Moody's since this time last year.

Credit ratings are one way to assess a state's financial health because it is a common way bond buyers and investors assess the risk of buying bonds from a state. This can affect how easily it is for a state to borrow money.

Moody's, one of the three major credit rating firms, gave the state a rating of Baa1, the eighth-highest on a scale of 21 possible ratings.

"The state is on track to close the current fiscal 2022 with its strongest fund balance in over a decade," wrote the credit agency in its rating announcement.

The agency also cited Illinois' recent payments to decrease its pension debts and into its financial reserves, such as its "rainy day" fund.

Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday used the upgrade to point out that any improvement is good for a state that has a history of financial mismanagement.

"There’s more work to be done, but step by step, rung by rung, we are steadily climbing the ladder out of a hole that was dug over decades," said Pritzker at a Tuesday press conference. "Illinois’ future is bright.”

Despite optimism from the governor, some state finance experts are more cautious.

Kenneth Kriz is the director of the Institute for Illinois Public Finance at the University of Illinois Springfield. He studies municipal bonds and ways that governments manage money. He cautioned that the announcement should be considered in context.

"It does indicate that the financial condition is improving," said Kris. "But the question is how much?"

Credit ratings like Moody's rate group's credit worthiness in broad categories, with Moody's Aaa rating being the highest, Aa being next, A being the third, Baa being fourth. These broad ratings then have notches within them, being marked by a number.

"It doesn't mean we're in a great financial position," said Kriz.

Even with the upgrade, Illinois continues to have the lowest rated general obligation bonds of any state.

Eighteen states have the highest possible rating, Aaa, with another 16 having the second highest, Aa1. New Jersey is the second-lowest rated state and Moody's rates it at A2, two notches above Illinois' credit rating.

Moody's also rates the credit for governments around the world. Illinois' credit rating is similar to Thailand, which Moody's rates Baa1, and Indonesia, which Moody's gave a Baa2 rating.

The credit rating upgrade is the second from Moody's since this time last year, when the state's credit rating was Baa3. Illinois initially reached this credit rating in 2016 during a partisan standoff that led to the state operating without a budget for more than two years.

This rating is the lowest a state can receive before its debts are considered "junk bonds," a term for when a bond crosses over from being considered an investment instrument and instead becomes a speculative asset.

S&P Global, another rating agency, currently rates Illinois with a BBB rating, its equivalent to Illinois' former rating under Moody's. Kriz, however, said it is likely that this will increase to match Moody's current assessment of the state.

Kriz warned that Fitch Ratings, the third major credit rating agency, still rates Illinois' credit worthiness as a BBB-, equivalent to Moody's Baa3 and the lowest possible rating before being considered "junk."

Though credit ratings are an important part of measuring a state's financial health, they can only capture one aspect of it.

The actual debts being assessed by Moody's in its credit rating are general obligation bonds, a type of investment backed solely by a government's credit rating. Debts from these kind of bonds made up 11.5% of the state's long-term debts as of June 30, 2021.

The larger risks to Illinois' financial health, according to Kriz, are the state's other long-term obligations, notably pension liability and other post-employment benefits owed to government workers.

These types of debt amount to $208 billion in debt and make up 85.7% of the state's long term obligations, according to the most recent financial report from the state's comptroller.

Moody's, though not directly assessing the risk of these debts, cited the challenges facing the state in its reasoning for why the state's credit rating remains low.

"These challenges include heavy long-term liability and fixed cost burdens that constrain the state's financial flexibility and contribute to a weak financial position compared to other states," the agency wrote.

Some Democrats in the legislature still took the opportunity to celebrate what they view as proof that their budgeting strategy is effective.

"Moody's credit rating increase is further affirmation that Democrats are getting Illinois' finances back on track," said House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, in a Thursday statement.

Kriz cautioned that the state's recent budgeting has relied heavily on one-time aid from the federal government.

"I don't want anyone to think this is going to continue," he said, referring to recent budget surpluses.

Republicans also criticized Democrats' use of federal aid on Thursday.

“The truth is, Pritzker continues to put Illinois on a path toward fiscal insolvency by increasing state spending and failing to address the systemic issues that are causing people to flee this state," said one of the state's top conservative politicians, Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods. "Should he remain in office next year, he is going to be confronted with a major hangover after the federal money dries up and state spending is at a record high.”

