Here's Why Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Mueller Industries's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Mueller Industries had US$482.2m of debt in June 2019, down from US$618.5m, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$91.4m in cash leading to net debt of about US$390.7m.

A Look At Mueller Industries's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Mueller Industries had liabilities of US$226.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$586.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$91.4m as well as receivables valued at US$316.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$404.5m.

Mueller Industries has a market capitalization of US$1.54b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Mueller Industries's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.8 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 6.5 times last year. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. We saw Mueller Industries grow its EBIT by 4.5% in the last twelve months. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Mueller Industries will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.