Here's Why Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MUH) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MUH), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad's Improving Profits

Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad's EPS shot from RM0.097 to RM0.18, over the last year. Year on year growth of 90% is certainly a sight to behold.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 36% to 55%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM30m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad, with market caps under RM885m is around RM486k.

Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM18k in the year to June 2022. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. With increasing profits, its seems likely the business has a rosy future; and it may have hit an inflection point. What's more, the fact that the CEO's compensation is quite reasonable is a sign that the company is conscious of excessive spending. So faced with these facts, it seems that researching this stock a little more may lead you to discover an investment opportunity that meets your quality standards. Even so, be aware that Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

