Here's why mysterious flying objects are suddenly popping up all over the place, according to the military command that's been shooting them down

172
Jake Epstein,Grace Eliza Goodwin
·4 min read
U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demonstration Team commander, performs during a practice at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., May 29, 2020.
U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demonstration Team commander, performs during a practice at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., May 29, 2020.US Air Force photo by Lt. Sam Eckholm

  • Four suspicious flying objects have been shot down over North American skies in recent days.

  • The NORAD commander explained why more of these objects seem to suddenly be popping up.

  • NORAD changed its radar filters to help spot smaller, slower objects after a Chinese spy balloon drifted over the US.

A US Air Force general overseeing a bilateral command tasked with defending US and Canadian airspace explained that's there's a reason mysterious flying objects seem to suddenly be popping up all over the place. The command has changed the way it looks for them and is now finding more of these objects.

Four objects, one Chinese surveillance balloon and three other smaller objects, were shot down in the span of about a week, and the North American military command that's been involved in shooting down these objects flying over the US and Canada revealed in a briefing Sunday that the uptick in discovery and engagement follows a tweak of its radar filters after the Chinese spy balloon drifted across the continental US earlier this month.

Gen. Glen VanHerck, the commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and US Northern Command, said that NORAD started searching for much smaller, slower-moving flying objects, while also making adjustments to filtration based on altitude. Typically, NORAD's radar detection is searching for fighter jets or bombers, which move at high speeds.

"What we're seeing is very, very small objects that produce a very, very low radar cross-section," VanHerck said. "These are very, very slow objects in the space, if you will, going at the speed of the wind essentially."

VanHerck said he believes the increased ability to detect these objects can be attributed to the radar adjustments and that operators are on "heightened alert" and looking more closely for these smaller and slower objects. Since the US Air Force shot down the Chinese balloon in early February, fighter jets have downed three additional airborne objects.

A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, on February 1, 2022.
A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, on February 1, 2022.Chase Doak/via REUTERS

An F-22 Raptor, a stealth fifth-generation fighter jet, fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder air-to-air missile to down the Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina on February 4, sending the large system plummeting over 60,000 feet into the Atlantic Ocean.

Just days later, on February 10, an F-22 used an AIM-9X to down an unidentified object over Alaska. US officials said this object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a threat to civilian aircraft. On February 11, the next day, an F-22 fired an AIM-9X to take down an object over northern Canada.

The F-22, which notched its first three air-to-air kills after nearly two decades in service, was finally given a rest on Sunday, when an F-16 — still using the AIM-9X — took down an object over Lake Huron that was flying at a low altitude of 20,000 feet, well below the cruising altitude of many commercial airliners.

While the US identified the first object as a high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon, North American militaries have yet to explain publically what the other objects are — aside from offering a few details about size and shape — and what purpose they serve.

Melissa Dalton, the assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs, said on Sunday that although the US has not been able to identify what these recent objects were from over the weekend, the decision to shoot them down was still made out of an "abundance of caution to protect our security and interests."

She added that the recent objects did not pose a "kinetic military threat," but they were traveling in proximity to "sensitive" US military sites and that their relatively low altitude could possibly threaten civilian aircraft.

"We have been more closely scrutinizing our air space at these altitudes, including enhancing our radar, which may at least partly explain the increase in objects that we've detected over the past week," Dalton noted. "We also know that a range of entities, including countries, companies, research organizations operate objects at these altitudes for purposes that are not nefarious, including legitimate research."

As recovery teams work to collect debris from the downed objects, it's not immediately clear where they all came from. Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters at a briefing last week that China operates a global network of surveillance balloons that extends across five continents and multiple regions, but it is unclear if the objects that were downed in the wake of the Chinese spy balloon were also of Chinese origin.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. shoots down mysterious object near Canadian border

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert. It was the fourth flying object to be shot down over North America by a U.S. missile in a little more than a week. China's foreign ministry said it had no information on the latest three flying objects shot down by the United States.

  • Bella Ramsey said that she wore a chest binder 90% of the time while shooting 'The Last of Us' to focus better on set

    Bella Ramsey, who is nonbinary, said that she and costar Pedro Pascal had many conversations about gender and sexuality while working on the show.

  • Canada hunting for debris of object shot down by U.S.

    STORY: "Yesterday, NORAD had confirmed that an unidentified object entered, unlawfully, Canadian airspace. It represented a reasonable threat to civilian aircraft. So I gave the order to take it down….”Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday said investigators are hunting for the wreckage of the mysterious flying object shot down by the U.S. over Yukon territory.“There's still much to know about it. That's why the analysis of this object is going to be very important.”The object was spotted by NORAD, or the North American Aerospace Defense Command, and shot down by an American F-22 fighter jet.U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday told ABC News that national security officials believed the object - as well as the prior one shot down over Alaska on Friday - were both balloons.He added that they were much smaller than the balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina last Saturday – which American officials believe was deployed by China for the purpose of surveillance. China's government has said it was a civilian research vessel that went off course and has condemned its destruction.The White House on Sunday said only that the recently downed objects "did not closely resemble" the Chinese balloon, but echoed Schumer’s description of them as being "much smaller."In the meantime, surveillance fears may be making officials jumpy.Twice in 24 hours, U.S. officials closed airspace - only to reopen it swiftly. On Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration briefly closed space above Lake Michigan. On Saturday, the U.S. military scrambled fighter jets in Montana to investigate a radar anomaly there.NORAD later&nbsp;said&nbsp;the pilots did&nbsp;not&nbsp;identify anything corresponding to the radar hits.

  • White House says China's claims that US flew balloons over its airspace 10 times in last year are ‘false’

    The White House is pushing back Monday at claims from China that more than 10 U.S. balloons have flown over Beijing's airspace in the last year.

  • Elon Musk joked that the UAPs shot down over North America are alien 'friends of mine' as questions remain over their origins

    "Hopefully, one day we will be the aliens visiting other worlds," Elon Musk tweeted Sunday, before an object was shot down over Lake Huron.

  • 17-year-old worker was pulled into woodchipper before he died, feds say. Company cited

    “Employing minors to do this work is unconscionable,” authorities in Pennsylvania said.

  • Donald Trump gets roasted following unsolicited review of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance

    The disgraced former president called the halftime show an “epic fail.”

  • United Airlines flight plunged to within 800 feet of Pacific Ocean

    United Airlines flight plunged to within 800 feet of Pacific Ocean

  • Former Army secretary urges US to 'wake up' and 'prepare for the worst' against Chinese aggression

    Former Secretary of the Army Patrick Murphy weighed in on the recent 'radar anomaly' that prompted the FAA to close Montana airspace.

  • DeSantis is rolling out his plans for Florida, from more migrant flights to a Disney revamp. It's all widely viewed as a policy blueprint for a presidential run

    The governor has been rolling out new proposals nearly every week, including on prescription drugs, taxes, and foreign real estate investments.

  • Sanctioned Chinese Balloon Firm Linked to ‘Terminator of Drones’

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the Chinese entities blacklisted by the US for alleged links to a global espionage balloon program is part of a state-owned conglomerate that develops products including anti-drone systems and blimps.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighters Down Mo

  • Jason Kelce Says He and Brother Travis 'Talked More This Year Than' They Have 'Since College'

    "It's been awesome to talk to him every week, laugh with him every week, and I look forward to doing that in the offseason," Jason said after Super Bowl 2023

  • Ruling out aliens? Senior U.S. general says not ruling out anything yet

    The U.S. Air Force general overseeing North American airspace said on Sunday after a series of shoot-downs of unidentified objects that he would not rule out aliens or any other explanation yet, deferring to U.S. intelligence experts. "At this point we continue to assess every threat or potential threat, unknown, that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it," said VanHerck, head of U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command and Northern Command. VanHerck's comments came during a Pentagon briefing on Sunday after a U.S. F-16 fighter jet shot down an octagonal-shaped object over Lake Huron on the U.S.-Canada border.

  • Analysis-Kremlin moves to rein in Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin

    His private army is pushing hard to give Russia a battlefield win in Ukraine, but mounting evidence suggests the Kremlin has moved to curb what it sees as the excessive political clout of Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group. Prigozhin, a 61-year-old ex-convict, has grabbed headlines in recent months over his bloody role in Ukraine and is sometimes portrayed in the West as a real-life James Bond villain. Shaven-headed and fond of coarse language, he has made a splash in Russian-language media too where he has revelled in being sanctioned by the West, publicly insulted Russia's top military brass, tried to parlay battlefield success into Kremlin favour, and detailed his recruitment of tens of thousands of convicts for his private army.

  • Moldovan leader outlines Russian 'plan' to topple government

    Moldova’s president outlined Monday what she described as a plot by Moscow to overthrow her country’s government using external saboteurs, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union. President Maia Sandu’s briefing comes a week after neighboring Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country had intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova, claims that were later confirmed by Moldovan intelligence officials. “The plan for the next period involves actions with the involvement of diversionists with military training, camouflaged in civilian clothes, who will undertake violent actions, attack some state buildings, and even take hostages,” Sandu told reporters at a briefing.

  • Taiwan says 'dozens' of Chinese spy craft cross its airspace as tensions flare with US

    Tensions are rising between China and the U.S. and Taiwan, with the self-governed island saying China has sent dozens of surveillance balloons into its airspace.

  • British Intelligence reveals reasons for Russia's heavy losses

    Russia has likely suffered its heaviest losses since the first week of its invasion of Ukraine over the past two weeks. Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as European Pravda reports Details: UK Intelligence points to the Ukrainian General Staff's daily reports on Russian military casualties, noting that they cannot verify the Ukrainian methodology.

  • Montana Airspace Temporarily Closed due to ‘Radar Anomaly’

    A part of Montana airspace was temporarily closed due to a "radar anomaly," then later reopened, after an unidentified object was shot down over Canada, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Saturday.

  • U.S. Military Shoots Down Unidentified Airborne Object over Michigan

    The U.S. military on Sunday shot down an unidentified airborne object over Michigan, marking the fourth such incident in a string that began with the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast last weekend.

  • Witnesses who testified in front of the Georgia grand jury investigating Trump 'may have lied under oath,' judge says

    A judge said he'll release three portions of a special grand jury's secret report into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.