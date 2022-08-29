Here's why NASA scrubbed their Artemis I moon rocket launch
NASA says they will assess their data and try to launch the Space Launch System by Labor Day after several problems arose during the first attempt.
After much fanfare, including a crop of celebrity appearances and the arrival of Vice President Kamala Harris, NASA said it was scrubbing today’s first-ever launch attempt of the mega moon rocket due to technical issues. The mission was scrubbed at T-40 minutes after engineers were unable to resolve a hydrogen bleed line issue with one of the rocket's four engines. “The engine bleed couldn’t be remedied,” NASA communications officer Derrol Nail said.
The Space Launch System rocket was found leaking highly explosive hydrogen Monday. The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest.
NASA calls off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket on its debut flight after encountering a last-minute cascade of problems culminating in unexplained trouble involving an engine. (Aug. 29)
The FAA Space Operations Office, known as Space Ops, specializes in integrating space operations into the national airspace system.
Because Webb looks at the universe in infrared, it will miss celestial objects in the visible and ultraviolet light that Hubble can see.
Storms and fuelling issues put the Artemis Moon mission under threat this morning with lightning and a hydrogen leak causing headaches at Kennedy Space Centre.
NASA canceled the launch of a major test mission today because of difficulties fueling its new rocket, the Boeing-built Space Launch System.
Interstellar Dreams is looking for more space to simulate space exploration and train local students.
