Here's why neither George W. Bush nor Barack Obama killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, who the US just took out in an airstrike

On Thursday, the Pentagon confirmed that US forces killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport at the direction of President Donald Trump.

As the leader of the elite and secretive Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Soleimani abetted terrorism and violence throughout the region, including against US troops.

Neither George W. Bush nor Barack Obama took action as president to target Soleimani or the Quds Force.

Former military and intelligence officials have cited the potential for retaliation from Iran against US troops, diplomats, and allied forces in the region as a major reason for not killing Soleimani previously.

In the immediate aftermath of the strike on Soleimani, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that "harsh retaliation" would be waiting for the US.

Soleimani was for decades one of the most important and highly regarded military figures in Iran, playing a pivotal role in shaping Iranian foreign policy and the politics of the Middle East today.

As the leader of the elite and secretive Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, which carries out foreign intelligence operations outside of Iran, Soleimani abetted terrorism and violence throughout the region on several fronts. The Pentagon said he was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US service members in Iraq and beyond.

Soleimani's intelligence work focused on bolstering the influence of Shiite Muslims by helping build up the firepower of terrorist groups like Hezbollah, supporting Hamas' takeover of the Gaza Strip, and attacking American forces in Iraq, The New York Times reported.

Most recently, Soleimani was best known for taking on the terrorist group ISIS to bolster Bashar Assad's government in Syria.

Despite the havoc Soleimani wreaked on the Middle East, neither George W. Bush nor Barack Obama took action as president to target Soleimani or anyone from the Quds Force.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from Michigan who worked as a CIA analyst and Pentagon official on Middle East issues under both Bush and Obama, shed some insight on Friday on why neither administration tried to kill Soleimani.

Slotkin wrote in a Twitter thread that she "participated in countless conversations on how to respond to Qassem Soleimani's violent campaigns across the region," adding that the "sophistication of Soleimani's covert and overt military activities" had "contributed to significant destabilization across the region."

Previous administrations decided that attacking Soleimani wasn't worth the risk

Slotkin said that "what always kept both Democratic and Republican presidents from targeting Soleimani himself was the simple question: Was the strike worth the likely retaliation, and the potential to pull us into protracted conflict?"

She added that "the two administrations I worked for both determined that the ultimate ends didn't justify the means."

Specifically, Slotkin cited the potential for retaliation from Iran against US troops, diplomats, and allied forces in the region as a major reason, writing that "it is critical that the Administration has thought out the moves and counter-moves this attack will precipitate."

Gen. Stanley McChrystal, who was the head of the Joint Special Operations Command in the Bush administration, in a 2009 article for Foreign Policy recounted his decision not to attack Soleimani's convoy in Iraq one night in 2007.

McChrystal said that while "there was good reason" to attack Soleimani over the deaths of US forces by Iranian-placed roadside bombs in Iraq, "to avoid a firefight, and the contentious politics that would follow, I decided that we should monitor the caravan, not strike immediately."

"Despite my initial jealousy of Suleimani's freedom to get things done quickly, I believe such restraint is a strength of the US political system," he wrote. "A zealous and action-oriented mindset, if unchecked, can be used as a force for good — but if harnessed to the wrong interests or values, the consequences can be dire."

US policy toward Iran shifted markedly in the Obama administration, which attempted to improve relations with Iran and ended up negotiating a landmark nuclear deal in 2015. Under the conditions of the deal, it wouldn't have made sense for the US to take out one of the country's top officials.