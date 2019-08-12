Here's Why Neodecortech (BIT:NDT) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Neodecortech S.p.A. (BIT:NDT) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Neodecortech

What Is Neodecortech's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Neodecortech had €43.7m of debt in December 2018, down from €53.9m, one year before. However, it does have €6.49m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €37.2m.

BIT:NDT Historical Debt, August 12th 2019 More

How Strong Is Neodecortech's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Neodecortech had liabilities of €62.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of €37.9m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €6.49m in cash and €29.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €63.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of €53.6m, we think shareholders really should watch Neodecortech's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Neodecortech's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.3 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 4.2 times last year. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. Importantly, Neodecortech grew its EBIT by 39% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Neodecortech can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Neodecortech produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 51% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.