Here's Why Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Nine Energy Service's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Nine Energy Service had debt of US$409.6m, up from US$113.7m in one year. On the flip side, it has US$31.2m in cash leading to net debt of about US$378.4m.

A Look At Nine Energy Service's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Nine Energy Service had liabilities of US$93.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$419.6m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$31.2m in cash and US$166.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$315.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$340.5m. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While we wouldn't worry about Nine Energy Service's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.8, we think its super-low interest cover of 2.4 times is a sign of high leverage. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. However, it should be some comfort for shareholders to recall that Nine Energy Service actually grew its EBIT by a hefty 740%, over the last 12 months. If that earnings trend continues it will make its debt load much more manageable in the future. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Nine Energy Service can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.