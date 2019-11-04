Here's Why Nobia (STO:NOBI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Nobia AB (publ) (STO:NOBI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Nobia's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2019 Nobia had kr1.25b of debt, an increase on kr1.02b, over one year. On the flip side, it has kr220.0m in cash leading to net debt of about kr1.03b.

How Strong Is Nobia's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Nobia had liabilities of kr2.96b due within 12 months, and liabilities of kr4.13b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of kr220.0m and kr2.18b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by kr4.70b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Nobia has a market capitalization of kr10.4b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Nobia has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.75. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 17.8 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On the other hand, Nobia's EBIT dived 13%, over the last year. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Nobia's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.