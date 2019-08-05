Here's Why Nordic Group (SGX:MR7) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Nordic Group Limited (SGX:MR7) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Nordic Group's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Nordic Group had S$38.9m of debt, an increase on S$33.4m, over one year. But it also has S$40.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has S$1.09m net cash.

SGX:MR7 Historical Debt, August 5th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Nordic Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Nordic Group had liabilities of S$54.1m due within a year, and liabilities of S$16.5m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of S$40.0m and S$19.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling S$11.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Nordic Group shares are worth a total of S$109.7m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Nordic Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Nordic Group if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 52% cut to EBIT over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Nordic Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Nordic Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Nordic Group recorded free cash flow worth 56% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.