Here's why now is the prime time to prune your trees in Colorado, and how to do it

Some of the best love you can give your trees is pruning them around Valentine's Day in Colorado.

Most people haven't started thinking about yard work with spring officially a little more than a month away, but Colorado's prime pruning window is now through early March.

Here's why to prune now, what to prune now, how to properly prune and what pruners to use now that we're officially in prime pruning season:

Why you should plan to prune in February and early March

Late winter to early spring when trees are still dormant (before leaves appear) is the best time to prune most trees, including fruit trees.

When the tree is dormant, pruning doesn't stimulate growth and prune wounds heal quicker than if done later in the season.

Once tree leaf and flower buds start to expand in spring, pruning is discouraged.

Pruning cuts made just outside the branch collars on a tree.

What to do and not do when pruning your trees

Remove dead, damaged or crossing/rubbing limbs and branches.

Remove limbs and branches for height clearance, making sure to create good structure and shape.

Remove suckers and branches growing upright in the interior of the tree to create adequate spacing.

For shade trees, prune to create or maintain one leader and don’t cut off the tops of trees.

Limit pruning of newly planted trees to the removal of dead, damaged or crossing limbs, or those interfering with the main stem, until the tree becomes established in the landscape.

Avoid removing more than 25% of a tree’s branches in any one year. More than that places undue stress on the tree.

Illustration of the three-cut pruning method.

Steps on how to properly prune your tree

When pruning damaged limbs, avoid cutting into live tissue. Cut at the nearest point between dead (brown) and live (green) tissue.

Always prune just outside the branch collar, the point where one branch attaches to a larger one (or the trunk), often noticeable by raised or wrinkled bark.

For larger branches, use a three-step pruning process: Make a small undercut on the branch to unweight it and prevent the bark from stripping into the tree when the branch falls. Cut just outside the undercut until the branch falls. Remove the stub branch by pruning the branch just outside the collar.

Here are the proper pruning tools for the size of the branch

Use hand pruners for branches less than a half-inch thick.

Use loppers for branches 1 to 1.5 inches in diameter.

Hand pruning saws can be used for a wide array of branches.

Use pole pruners or extension saws for limbs 20 feet or higher.

Use chain saws for larger branches.

Consider calling licensed professional tree trimming companies for larger pruning jobs.

For information on certified arborists licensed by the city of Fort Collins forestry department, visit fcgov.com/forestry.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: When to prune your trees in Colorado and how to prune them correctly