Here's Why NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide NXP Semiconductors with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is NXP Semiconductors Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years NXP Semiconductors' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. In impressive fashion, NXP Semiconductors' EPS grew from US$5.73 to US$10.29, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 80% year-on-year growth like that.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. NXP Semiconductors shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 22% to 28%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for NXP Semiconductors' future EPS 100% free.

Are NXP Semiconductors Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling NXP Semiconductors shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Julie Southern, the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, paid US$24k for shares at around US$178 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for NXP Semiconductors is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$72m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Does NXP Semiconductors Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

NXP Semiconductors' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe NXP Semiconductors deserves timely attention. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for NXP Semiconductors that you should be aware of.

