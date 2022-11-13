Here's Why Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OFI) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OFI). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad has grown EPS by 18% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 12% to RM317m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM312m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. To be exact, company insiders hold 57% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at RM178m at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Should You Add Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad.

