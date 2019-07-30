Here's Why Pacific Millennium Packaging Group (HKG:1820) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Pacific Millennium Packaging Group Corporation (HKG:1820) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Pacific Millennium Packaging Group Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Pacific Millennium Packaging Group had CN¥522.4m of debt, up from CN¥363.6m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had CN¥362.7m in cash, and so its net debt is CN¥159.7m.

SEHK:1820 Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

How Strong Is Pacific Millennium Packaging Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Pacific Millennium Packaging Group had liabilities of CN¥931.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥34.2m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥362.7m as well as receivables valued at CN¥560.2m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥42.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Pacific Millennium Packaging Group has a market capitalization of CN¥1.21b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While Pacific Millennium Packaging Group's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.77 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 5.7 last year does give us pause. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. One way Pacific Millennium Packaging Group could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but conitinues to grow EBIT at around 14%, as it did over the last year. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Pacific Millennium Packaging Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward.