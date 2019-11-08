Here's Why Pashupati Cotspin (NSE:PASHUPATI) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Pashupati Cotspin Limited (NSE:PASHUPATI) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Pashupati Cotspin Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Pashupati Cotspin had ₹1.37b of debt in March 2019, down from ₹1.59b, one year before. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

A Look At Pashupati Cotspin's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Pashupati Cotspin had liabilities of ₹1.06b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹689.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹18.4m in cash and ₹412.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹1.31b.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the ₹618.1m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet." So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Pashupati Cotspin would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Pashupati Cotspin's debt to EBITDA ratio (3.1) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 1.9, suggesting high leverage. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. The good news is that Pashupati Cotspin grew its EBIT a smooth 81% over the last twelve months. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Pashupati Cotspin will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.