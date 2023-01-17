Here's Why PCCS Group Berhad (KLSE:PCCS) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like PCCS Group Berhad (KLSE:PCCS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide PCCS Group Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

PCCS Group Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that PCCS Group Berhad has managed to grow EPS by 17% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. PCCS Group Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 38% to RM487m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since PCCS Group Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM105m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are PCCS Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like PCCS Group Berhad with market caps under RM863m is about RM493k.

PCCS Group Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM143k in the year to March 2022. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does PCCS Group Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that PCCS Group Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With swiftly growing earnings, the best days may still be to come, and the modest CEO pay suggests the company is careful with cash. Based on these factors, this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for PCCS Group Berhad you should be aware of.

Although PCCS Group Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

