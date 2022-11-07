Here's Why Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Must Use Its Cash Wisely

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Personalis Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at September 2022, Personalis had cash of US$193m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$113m. Therefore, from September 2022 it had roughly 21 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Personalis Growing?

Personalis actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 70% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. As if that's not bad enough, the operating revenue also dropped by 19%, making us very wary indeed. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Personalis To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like Personalis is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Personalis' cash burn of US$113m is about the same as its market capitalisation of US$116m. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

How Risky Is Personalis' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Personalis' cash runway was relatively promising. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 3 warning signs for Personalis that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

