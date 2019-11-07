Here's Why Petro Welt Technologies (ETR:O2C) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Petro Welt Technologies AG (ETR:O2C) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Petro Welt Technologies's Debt?

As you can see below, Petro Welt Technologies had €118.2m of debt, at June 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have €144.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €26.7m.

How Strong Is Petro Welt Technologies's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Petro Welt Technologies had liabilities of €67.2m due within a year, and liabilities of €124.2m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €144.9m and €83.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has €36.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Petro Welt Technologies is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Petro Welt Technologies has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Petro Welt Technologies if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 90% cut to EBIT over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Petro Welt Technologies's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Petro Welt Technologies has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Petro Welt Technologies actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Petro Welt Technologies has net cash of €26.7m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 119% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in -€11.4m. So we don't think Petro Welt Technologies's use of debt is risky. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Petro Welt Technologies's earnings per share history for free.