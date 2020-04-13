Here's Why Platt Nera International (HKG:1949) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Platt Nera International Limited (HKG:1949) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Platt Nera International's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Platt Nera International had debt of ฿165.8m at the end of December 2019, a reduction from ฿292.3m over a year. However, it does have ฿266.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of ฿101.1m.

SEHK:1949 Historical Debt April 13th 2020 More

How Healthy Is Platt Nera International's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Platt Nera International had liabilities of ฿434.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of ฿77.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ฿266.9m as well as receivables valued at ฿354.9m due within 12 months. So it actually has ฿109.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Platt Nera International is taking a careful approach to debt. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Platt Nera International has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Importantly, Platt Nera International's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 61% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Platt Nera International's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Platt Nera International has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, Platt Nera International recorded free cash flow of 29% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.