Here's Why Proximus (EBR:PROX) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Proximus PLC (EBR:PROX) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Proximus

What Is Proximus's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Proximus had €2.55b of debt, at June 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has €298.0m in cash leading to net debt of about €2.25b.

ENXTBR:PROX Historical Debt, August 19th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Proximus's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Proximus had liabilities of €2.26b due within 12 months, and liabilities of €3.50b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €298.0m in cash and €1.12b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €4.35b.

Proximus has a market capitalization of €8.76b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Proximus's net debt is only 1.3 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 28.3 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. While Proximus doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Proximus's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Proximus recorded free cash flow worth 61% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.