Here's Why Q-Free (OB:QFR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Q-Free ASA (OB:QFR) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Q-Free's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Q-Free had debt of kr277.1m, up from kr232.2m in one year. However, it also had kr24.9m in cash, and so its net debt is kr252.2m.

How Strong Is Q-Free's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Q-Free had liabilities of kr338.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of kr239.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had kr24.9m in cash and kr282.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total kr270.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Q-Free has a market capitalization of kr566.6m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Weak interest cover of 0.93 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3 hit our confidence in Q-Free like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. Worse, Q-Free's EBIT was down 86% over the last year. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Q-Free will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent two years, Q-Free recorded free cash flow worth 61% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.