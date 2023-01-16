Here's Why QL Resources Berhad (KLSE:QL) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like QL Resources Berhad (KLSE:QL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide QL Resources Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is QL Resources Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. QL Resources Berhad managed to grow EPS by 9.5% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. QL Resources Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 23% to RM5.9b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are QL Resources Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that QL Resources Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth RM478m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like QL Resources Berhad with market caps between RM8.7b and RM28b is about RM5.2m.

The CEO of QL Resources Berhad was paid just RM108k in total compensation for the year ending March 2022. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is QL Resources Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of QL Resources Berhad is that it is growing profits. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for QL Resources Berhad, but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. Now, you could try to make up your mind on QL Resources Berhad by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

