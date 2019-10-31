Here's Why RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies RIB Software SE (ETR:RIB) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is RIB Software's Net Debt?

As you can see below, RIB Software had €5.24m of debt, at June 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have €187.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €182.0m.

XTRA:RIB Historical Debt, October 31st 2019 More

A Look At RIB Software's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that RIB Software had liabilities of €79.5m due within a year, and liabilities of €41.9m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €187.3m and €41.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast €107.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that RIB Software has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that RIB Software has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

On the other hand, RIB Software's EBIT dived 14%, over the last year. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine RIB Software's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While RIB Software has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, RIB Software actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that RIB Software has net cash of €182.0m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of €24m, being 117% of its EBIT. So is RIB Software's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of RIB Software's earnings per share history for free.