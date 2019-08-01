Here's Why Rico Auto Industries (NSE:RICOAUTO) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Rico Auto Industries Limited (NSE:RICOAUTO) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Rico Auto Industries Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Rico Auto Industries had ₹3.26b of debt, an increase on ₹2.72b, over one year. However, it does have ₹365.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹2.90b.

NSEI:RICOAUTO Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

How Healthy Is Rico Auto Industries's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Rico Auto Industries had liabilities of ₹5.00b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹2.08b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹365.8m and ₹2.78b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹3.93b.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of ₹6.28b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Rico Auto Industries's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.1 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 3.2 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. One way Rico Auto Industries could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but conitinues to grow EBIT at around 10%, as it did over the last year.