Here's Why Riversgold (ASX:RGL) Must Use Its Cash Wisely

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Riversgold (ASX:RGL) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Riversgold Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at December 2019, Riversgold had cash of AU$668k and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$1.7m. That means it had a cash runway of around 5 months as of December 2019. With a cash runway that short, we strongly believe that the company must raise cash or else douse its cash burn promptly. We should note, however, that if we extrapolate recent trends in its cash burn, then its cash runway would get a lot longer. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Riversgold's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Riversgold reported revenue of AU$272 last year, it didn't actually have any revenue from operations. That means we consider it a pre-revenue business, and we will focus our growth analysis on cash burn, for now. We'd venture that the 58% reduction in cash burn over the last year shows that management are, at least, mindful of its ongoing need for cash. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Riversgold due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can Riversgold Raise More Cash Easily?

While we're comforted by the recent reduction evident from our analysis of Riversgold's cash burn, it is still worth considering how easily the company could raise more funds, if it wanted to accelerate spending to drive growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Riversgold's cash burn of AU$1.7m is about 84% of its AU$2.0m market capitalisation. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

Is Riversgold's Cash Burn A Worry?

There are no prizes for guessing that we think Riversgold's cash burn is a bit of a worry. Take, for example, its cash burn relative to its market cap, which suggests the company may have difficulty funding itself, in the future. On the other hand at least it could boast rather strong cash burn reduction, which no doubt gives shareholders some comfort. After considering the data discussed in this article, we don't have a lot of confidence that its cash burn rate is prudent, as it seems like it might need more cash soon. On another note, Riversgold has 6 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.