Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (AMS:BOKA) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Royal Boskalis Westminster's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Royal Boskalis Westminster had €373.8m of debt at December 2019, down from €467.1m a year prior. But it also has €399.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has €25.7m net cash.

How Strong Is Royal Boskalis Westminster's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Royal Boskalis Westminster had liabilities of €1.63b due within 12 months, and liabilities of €468.1m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €399.6m and €1.01b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €696.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Royal Boskalis Westminster has a market capitalization of €2.27b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Royal Boskalis Westminster boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Importantly, Royal Boskalis Westminster's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 47% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Royal Boskalis Westminster's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Royal Boskalis Westminster may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Royal Boskalis Westminster burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.