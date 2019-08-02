Here's Why Rubis (EPA:RUI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Rubis (EPA:RUI) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Rubis Carry?

As you can see below, Rubis had €1.45b of debt at December 2018, down from €1.51b a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of €756.0m, its net debt is less, at about €693.6m.

How Strong Is Rubis's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Rubis had liabilities of €902.8m due within a year, and liabilities of €1.41b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €756.0m as well as receivables valued at €625.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €936.8m.

Given Rubis has a market capitalization of €5.14b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Rubis has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.3. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 19.7 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. The good news is that Rubis has increased its EBIT by 6.2% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Rubis can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. In the last three years, Rubis's free cash flow amounted to 34% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.