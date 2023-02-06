Here's Why Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:M1GU) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:M1GU). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has grown EPS by 35% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Chief Executive Officer of Sabana Real Estate Investment Management Pte Ltd, Yong Lee Han, paid S$85k to buy shares at an average price of S$0.42. Purchases like this clue us in to the to the faith management has in the business' future.

Is Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Growth in EPS isn't the only striking feature with company insiders adding to their holdings being another noteworthy vote of confidence for the company. So on this analysis, Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is probably worth spending some time on. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

