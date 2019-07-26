Here's Why Salasar Techno Engineering (NSE:SALASAR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (NSE:SALASAR) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Salasar Techno Engineering's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Salasar Techno Engineering had debt of ₹1.51b, up from ₹1.09b in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹232.1m, its net debt is less, at about ₹1.27b.

How Healthy Is Salasar Techno Engineering's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Salasar Techno Engineering had liabilities of ₹2.62b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹211.7m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹232.1m and ₹2.17b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹422.5m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Salasar Techno Engineering is worth ₹1.83b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Salasar Techno Engineering's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.8 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 4.2 times last year. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. Importantly, Salasar Techno Engineering grew its EBIT by 37% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Salasar Techno Engineering can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Salasar Techno Engineering saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.