Here's Why San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong (HKG:236) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Limited (HKG:236) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong's Net Debt?

As you can see below, San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong had HK$101.8m of debt at December 2019, down from HK$115.6m a year prior. But it also has HK$129.4m in cash to offset that, meaning it has HK$27.6m net cash.

How Strong Is San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong had liabilities of HK$154.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of HK$61.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$129.4m as well as receivables valued at HK$70.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling HK$16.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong has a market capitalization of HK$276.4m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Importantly, San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 59% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.