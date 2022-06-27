Here's Why Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Sanderson Design Group Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Sanderson Design Group has grown EPS by 21% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Sanderson Design Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 5.6% to 10%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Sanderson Design Group.

Are Sanderson Design Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Sanderson Design Group top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But more importantly, Independent Non-Executive Director Christopher Rogers spent UK£59k acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of UK£1.67. Strong buying like that could be a sign of opportunity.

Is Sanderson Design Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Sanderson Design Group's strong EPS growth. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying adds fuel to the fire. So on this analysis, Sanderson Design Group is probably worth spending some time on. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Sanderson Design Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

