Here's Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Schlumberger

What Is Schlumberger's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Schlumberger had debt of US$15.3b at the end of June 2019, a reduction from US$17.6b over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$2.35b, its net debt is less, at about US$13.0b.

NYSE:SLB Historical Debt, August 16th 2019 More

A Look At Schlumberger's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Schlumberger had liabilities of US$11.8b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$22.5b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.35b and US$8.47b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$23.5b.

Schlumberger has a very large market capitalization of US$43.8b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Schlumberger has net debt worth 2.0 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 5.4 times the interest expense. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. Sadly, Schlumberger's EBIT actually dropped 9.9% in the last year. If that earnings trend continues then its debt load will grow heavy like the heart of a polar bear watching its sole cub. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Schlumberger's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.