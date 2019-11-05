Here's Why Securitas (STO:SECU B) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Securitas AB (STO:SECU B) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Securitas Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Securitas had kr20.1b in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. However, it also had kr2.69b in cash, and so its net debt is kr17.4b.

OM:SECU B Historical Debt, November 5th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Securitas's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Securitas had liabilities of kr22.2b due within 12 months and liabilities of kr22.1b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of kr2.69b and kr20.1b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by kr21.5b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Securitas is worth kr56.4b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.4, Securitas uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 9.6 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. One way Securitas could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but continues to grow EBIT at around 15%, as it did over the last year. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Securitas can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Securitas recorded free cash flow of 40% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.