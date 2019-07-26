Here's Why SergeFerrari Group (EPA:SEFER) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies SergeFerrari Group SA (EPA:SEFER) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is SergeFerrari Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 SergeFerrari Group had debt of €24.5m, up from €22.9m in one year. But it also has €25.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has €658.0k net cash.

ENXTPA:SEFER Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

How Strong Is SergeFerrari Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that SergeFerrari Group had liabilities of €51.7m due within a year, and liabilities of €30.8m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €25.1m in cash and €44.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €12.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given SergeFerrari Group has a market capitalization of €69.2m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, SergeFerrari Group also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Shareholders should be aware that SergeFerrari Group's EBIT was down 52% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if SergeFerrari Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. SergeFerrari Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, SergeFerrari Group recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.