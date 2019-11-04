Here's Why SG (BIT:SGC) Can Afford Some Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, SG Company S.p.A. (BIT:SGC) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does SG Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 SG had €6.05m of debt, an increase on €2.95m, over one year. On the flip side, it has €4.76m in cash leading to net debt of about €1.30m.

A Look At SG's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that SG had liabilities of €19.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €3.69m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €4.76m and €17.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €746.3k.

Of course, SG has a market capitalization of €14.1m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine SG's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, SG reported revenue of €36m, which is a gain of 8.7%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, SG had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable €2.1m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through €3.0m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. For riskier companies like SG I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.

