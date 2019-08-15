Here's Why Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical (HKG:719) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited (HKG:719) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical had CN¥1.26b in debt in March 2019; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of CN¥648.3m, its net debt is less, at about CN¥609.5m.

How Healthy Is Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical had liabilities of CN¥2.35b due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥781.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had CN¥648.3m in cash and CN¥811.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥1.67b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical has a market capitalization of CN¥3.31b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With net debt sitting at just 0.91 times EBITDA, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And it boasts interest cover of 8.0 times, which is more than adequate. And we also note warmly that Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical grew its EBIT by 12% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future.