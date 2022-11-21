Here's Why Shareholders May Want To Be Cautious With Increasing The Market Herald Limited's (ASX:TMH) CEO Pay Packet

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Performance at The Market Herald Limited (ASX:TMH) has been reasonably good and CEO Jag Sanger has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 28 November 2022. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

See our latest analysis for Market Herald

How Does Total Compensation For Jag Sanger Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that The Market Herald Limited has a market capitalization of AU$137m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$1.3m for the year to June 2022. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. In particular, the salary of AU$1.00m, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$299m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$463k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that The Market Herald Limited pays Jag Sanger north of the industry median. Furthermore, Jag Sanger directly owns AU$6.8m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component

2022

2021

Proportion (2022)

Salary

AU$1.0m

AU$750k

80%

Other

AU$250k

AU$484k

20%

Total Compensation

AU$1.3m

AU$1.2m

100%

On an industry level, roughly 73% of total compensation represents salary and 27% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between Market Herald and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

ceo-compensation
ceo-compensation

The Market Herald Limited's Growth

Over the past three years, The Market Herald Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 39% per year. Its revenue is up 21% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has The Market Herald Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 269%, over three years, would leave most The Market Herald Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Market Herald that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: Market Herald is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

