Here's Why Shareholders Will Not Be Complaining About Costco Wholesale Corporation's (NASDAQ:COST) CEO Pay Packet

The performance at Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has been quite strong recently and CEO W. Jelinek has played a role in it. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 19 January 2023. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. In light of the great performance, we discuss the case why we think CEO compensation is not excessive.

Comparing Costco Wholesale Corporation's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Costco Wholesale Corporation has a market capitalization of US$214b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$9.9m for the year to August 2022. We note that's an increase of 12% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.2m.

For comparison, other companies in the American Consumer Retailing industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$9.9m. From this we gather that W. Jelinek is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, W. Jelinek holds US$175m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$1.2m US$1.1m 12% Other US$8.7m US$7.7m 88% Total Compensation US$9.9m US$8.8m 100%

On an industry level, around 17% of total compensation represents salary and 83% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Costco Wholesale allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Costco Wholesale Corporation's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Costco Wholesale Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 16% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 14% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Costco Wholesale Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Costco Wholesale Corporation for providing a total return of 66% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We identified 2 warning signs for Costco Wholesale (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: Costco Wholesale is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

