Here's Why Simulations Plus, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SLP) CEO May Have Their Pay Bumped Up

Shareholders will probably not be disappointed by the robust results at Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) recently and they will be keeping this in mind as they go into the AGM on 11 February 2022. They will probably be more interested in hearing the board discuss future initiatives to further improve the business as they vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. In our analysis below, we discuss why we think the CEO compensation looks acceptable and the case for a raise.

Comparing Simulations Plus, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Simulations Plus, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$819m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$1.1m for the year to August 2021. We note that's an increase of 45% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$444k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$400m and US$1.6b had a median total CEO compensation of US$4.2m. In other words, Simulations Plus pays its CEO lower than the industry median.

Component

2021

2020

Proportion (2021)

Salary

US$444k

US$350k

41%

Other

US$628k

US$389k

59%

Total Compensation

US$1.1m

US$739k

100%

On an industry level, roughly 22% of total compensation represents salary and 78% is other remuneration. Simulations Plus pays out 41% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

ceo-compensation
ceo-compensation

A Look at Simulations Plus, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Simulations Plus, Inc. saw earnings per share stay pretty flat over the last three years. Its revenue is up 12% over the last year.

We would argue that the modest growth in revenue is a notable positive. And, while modest, the EPS growth is noticeable. So while performance isn't amazing, we think it really does seem quite respectable. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Simulations Plus, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 112%, over three years, would leave most Simulations Plus, Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Overall, the company hasn't done too poorly performance-wise, but we would like to see some improvement. If it manages to keep up the current streak, CEO remuneration could well be one of shareholders' least concerns. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Simulations Plus that you should be aware of before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

