Here's Why Sintercom India (NSE:SINTERCOM) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Sintercom India Limited (NSE:SINTERCOM) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Sintercom India's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Sintercom India had debt of ₹240.3m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹307.4m over a year. However, it also had ₹8.79m in cash, and so its net debt is ₹231.6m.

How Strong Is Sintercom India's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Sintercom India had liabilities of ₹460.2m due within a year, and liabilities of ₹148.4m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹8.79m as well as receivables valued at ₹305.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹294.0m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Sintercom India has a market capitalization of ₹1.45b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 1.4 and interest cover of 2.9 times, it seems to us that Sintercom India is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. Unfortunately, Sintercom India's EBIT flopped 11% over the last four quarters. If earnings continue to decline at that rate then handling the debt will be more difficult than taking three children under 5 to a fancy pants restaurant. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Sintercom India will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.