Here's Why Société BIC (EPA:BB) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Société BIC SA (EPA:BB) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Société BIC's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2019 Société BIC had €55.8m of debt, an increase on €8.92m, over one year. But on the other hand it also has €202.6m in cash, leading to a €146.9m net cash position.

A Look At Société BIC's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Société BIC had liabilities of €488.5m due within a year, and liabilities of €295.7m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €202.6m in cash and €545.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €35.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Having regard to Société BIC's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the €2.18b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Société BIC boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On the other hand, Société BIC saw its EBIT drop by 5.9% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Société BIC's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Société BIC may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Société BIC produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 55% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.