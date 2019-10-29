Here's Why Standard Diversified (NYSEMKT:SDI) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Standard Diversified Inc. (NYSEMKT:SDI) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Standard Diversified

How Much Debt Does Standard Diversified Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Standard Diversified had US$226.8m in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$42.9m, its net debt is less, at about US$183.9m.

AMEX:SDI Historical Debt, October 29th 2019 More

How Strong Is Standard Diversified's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Standard Diversified had liabilities of US$101.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$229.1m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$42.9m as well as receivables valued at US$11.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$275.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$214.1m, we think shareholders really should watch Standard Diversified's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Standard Diversified has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.0 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 3.2 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. On a slightly more positive note, Standard Diversified grew its EBIT at 17% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Standard Diversified's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.