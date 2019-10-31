Here's Why Strabag (VIE:STR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Strabag SE (VIE:STR) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Strabag Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Strabag had €1.52b of debt, up from €1.09b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have €1.87b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €350.0m.

How Strong Is Strabag's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Strabag had liabilities of €5.81b falling due within a year, and liabilities of €2.46b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €1.87b as well as receivables valued at €3.60b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €2.80b.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of €3.01b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Strabag boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Strabag has boosted its EBIT by 51%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Strabag can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Strabag may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Strabag actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

Although Strabag's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of €350.0m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of -€106.2m, being 132% of its EBIT. So we don't think Strabag's use of debt is risky. Another positive for shareholders is that it pays dividends. So if you like receiving those dividend payments, check Strabag's dividend history, without delay!