Here's Why Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Super Retail Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Super Retail Group's EPS has grown 24% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Super Retail Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 12% to AU$3.8b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Super Retail Group.

Are Super Retail Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did Super Retail Group insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent AU$233k buying it. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. We also note that it was the Independent Non-Executive Chair, Sally Anne Pitkin, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying AU$90k for shares at about AU$10.24 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Super Retail Group is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth AU$908m. Coming in at 31% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Is Super Retail Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Super Retail Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Super Retail Group (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Super Retail Group isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

