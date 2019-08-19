Here's Why Talenom Oyj (HEL:TNOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Talenom Oyj (HEL:TNOM) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Talenom Oyj Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Talenom Oyj had debt of €28.0m, up from €22.6m in one year. However, it also had €8.42m in cash, and so its net debt is €19.6m.

A Look At Talenom Oyj's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Talenom Oyj had liabilities of €11.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €28.3m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €8.42m in cash and €6.29m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €25.0m.

Given Talenom Oyj has a market capitalization of €234.1m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Talenom Oyj's net debt is only 1.4 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 17.2 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On top of that, Talenom Oyj grew its EBIT by 33% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Talenom Oyj's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Talenom Oyj recorded free cash flow worth 51% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.