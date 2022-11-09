Here's Why Tamawood Limited's (ASX:TWD) CEO May Not Expect A Pay Rise This Year

Performance at Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) has not been particularly rosy recently and shareholders will likely be holding CEO Tim Bartholomaeus and the board accountable for this. The next AGM coming up on 16 November 2022 will be a chance for shareholders to have their concerns addressed by the board, challenge management on company strategy and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may help change the company's future prospects. The data we gathered below shows that CEO compensation looks acceptable for now.

Comparing Tamawood Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Tamawood Limited has a market capitalization of AU$89m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$368k over the year to June 2022. That's a notable increase of 31% on last year. We note that the salary of AU$214.9k makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$306m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$670k. That is to say, Tim Bartholomaeus is paid under the industry median. Furthermore, Tim Bartholomaeus directly owns AU$1.4m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$215k AU$189k 58% Other AU$153k AU$91k 42% Total Compensation AU$368k AU$281k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 56% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 44% of the pie. Tamawood is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Tamawood Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Tamawood Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 18% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 8.9%.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Tamawood Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 15% over three years, some Tamawood Limited investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We identified 5 warning signs for Tamawood (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

