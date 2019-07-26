Here's Why Tata Metaliks (NSE:TATAMETALI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Tata Metaliks Limited (NSE:TATAMETALI) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Tata Metaliks

How Much Debt Does Tata Metaliks Carry?

As you can see below, Tata Metaliks had ₹385.3m of debt at March 2019, down from ₹4.75b a year prior. However, it does have ₹659.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of ₹274.1m.

NSEI:TATAMETALI Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Tata Metaliks's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Tata Metaliks had liabilities of ₹5.63b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹527.1m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹659.4m and ₹2.78b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total ₹2.72b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Tata Metaliks has a market capitalization of ₹15.7b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Tata Metaliks also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Sadly, Tata Metaliks's EBIT actually dropped 3.8% in the last year. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Tata Metaliks's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Tata Metaliks has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, Tata Metaliks recorded free cash flow of 21% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing up

While Tata Metaliks does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of ₹274m. So we don't have any problem with Tata Metaliks's use of debt. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Tata Metaliks, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.